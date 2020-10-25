Police need help finding abuser, victim in viral video
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are appealing to the public for assistance with its investigation into events depicted in a video that has been circulating on social media.
The minute and a half long video appears to show a teenage girl and teenage boy arguing. The argument escalates and the young man hits the girl and she defends herself. The two continue to fight as onlookers cheer and urge the fight on.
“Kill har enuh,” one person can be heard saying on the video.
Detectives are asking people who may be able to identify the individuals shown in the video, or their parents, to contact them at 876-926-4079.
The police also urged people to share any information that may be able to assist the investigation.
The maker of the video, as well as his/her parents or guardians in the case of a child, is also being asked to contact the detectives immediately, the police said.
