Police need help investigating car crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash along the Lluidas Vale main road in St Catherine yesterday that claimed the life of Sashane Berry.

According to the police, about 11:00 pm, they received calls from residents reporting the incident.

Officers who responded observed a grey Nissan motor car which appeared to have run off the road with Berry still inside. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who have any information that can assist investigators to call the Shady Grove Police at 876-903-6218 or the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305.