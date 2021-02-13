Police need help investigating car crash
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash along the Lluidas Vale main road in St Catherine yesterday that claimed the life of Sashane Berry.
According to the police, about 11:00 pm, they received calls from residents reporting the incident.
Officers who responded observed a grey Nissan motor car which appeared to have run off the road with Berry still inside. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who have any information that can assist investigators to call the Shady Grove Police at 876-903-6218 or the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy