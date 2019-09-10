Police observe World Suicide Prevention Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is using the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) on Tuesday, September 10, to reaffirm the commitment of the Police High Command to the welfare of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and to encourage the practice of self-care.

“Take a minute to think about your wellness and how you are coping...Take a minute to seek the support that is available to you – our members – and your loved ones. The services exist to provide guidance that could change and save lives. Use them and encourage others to do the same,” Major General Anderson told officers in his WSPD message.

Anderson also recognised the work of JCF's trained counsellors whom he said intervened in intense domestic situations to help save lives, and encouraged members of the public to avail themselves of the support systems offered, including two Domestic Violence Centres in the Corporate Area -- at the Constant Spring and Matilda's Corner police stations.

The Force's Chaplain, Pastor Gary Buddoo-Fletcher and consultant psychiatrist Dr George Leveridge, who manages the JCF's Medical Services Branch, are also taking a lead in the day's activities.

The two are slated to participate in two seminars organised by Choose Life International. The first will take place at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston today, the JCF said. The second is scheduled for Friday, September 13 at the Holiday Inn in Montego Bay, St James.

Issues of intimate partner violence and murder-suicide incidents are among the areas to be covered, the JCF added.