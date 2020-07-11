Police officer among four charged with illegal possession of firearm
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A police constable is among four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Clarendon.
Charged are 26-year-old Chevon Downer, a police officer of Pointy Heights district, Old Harbour, St Catherine; 43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground district, Hanover; 33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, a farmer of Burnt Ground district, Hanover; and 33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister district, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
Police reports are that about 1:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, a patrol team signalled a Toyota Probox motorcar to stop at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon.
They said he complied, after which they searched the vehicle and found a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9-mm cartridges, another 9-mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9-mm cartridges, and two ballistic vests were seized.
The men are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, July 14.
