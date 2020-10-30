Police probe death of St Mary man found with gunshot wounds

ST MARY, Jamaica— The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the death of 26-year-old Jaleel Abdullah, who was shot and killed by unknown assailant/s in his St Mary home this morning.

According to the police, about 3:00 am, residents heard explosions and called the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Abdullah was seen lying with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.