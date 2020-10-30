Police probe death of St Mary man found with gunshot wounds
ST MARY, Jamaica— The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the death of 26-year-old Jaleel Abdullah, who was shot and killed by unknown assailant/s in his St Mary home this morning.
According to the police, about 3:00 am, residents heard explosions and called the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, Abdullah was seen lying with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy