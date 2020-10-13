Police probe into nine year-old's fish gun death at delicate stage

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police say they are at a "sensitive" stage in their investigations into the death of a nine-year-old girl in Middlesex district, St Elizabeth.

Monique Brown, a student of Holland Primary, was at home with her 14-year-old brother when she died from wounds inflicted by way of a fish gun reportedly left at home by their father. The incident happened at about 3:30 pm Saturday, police say.

"We are trying to determine exactly what transpired," acting commanding officer for the St Elizabeth police, Deputy Superintendent Leroy Minott told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"We are looking at various issues, looking at other angles, and certain aspects are at a delicate stage. I can say no more on the matter at this stage," Minott said.

He confirmed that the 14-year-old is at home with family and that the police through its Community, Safety and Security team and other agencies including the Victim's Support Unit had offered counselling to grief-stricken family members.

