Police probing death of Jamaican-born entertainer in Antigua and Barbuda

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force has begun a probe into the death of entertainer Nicole Munroe-Baptiste, after her body was found under a container early Friday.

The police report that they were called to the scene around 3:00 am (local time), after her body was discovered.

Munroe-Baptiste, who is a Jamaican, was born with dwarfism and had been living here for several years.

According the police, they do not suspect foul play in her death.