Police probing murder of one, injuring of three in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances which led to the shooting death of a man and the injuring of three others by unknown assailants on Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10 today.

Dead is Rohan Hall Sr of Bedward Gardens, August Town.

The police said Hall was travelling in a motor vehicle with three other men when it developed a puncture. The driver was in the process of changing the tyre when the occupants were attacked by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting them all.

The incident occurred around 9:00 am.

All four men were taken to hospital where Hall was pronounced dead and the other three occupants treated.