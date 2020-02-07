Police probing murder of shopkeeper in Old Harbour Glades

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica —The police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the killing of 57-year-old Laetitia Francis, a shopkeeper of Angel's Drive, Old Harbour in St Catherine who was shot dead on yesterday.

Reports are that Francis was fatally shot on Thursday morning by three men at her shop in Old Harbour Glades.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the men entered the shop shortly before noon and fired multiple shots, hitting Francis. She was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later that day.

Of note to the investigation, police said, is the fact that Francis was the mother of a police officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of one of two men who recently attacked the police.

Following the incident the threat level has been heightened, the police said.

The police are appealing to members of the public who can assist to contact Crime Stop at 311 or the Old Harbour Police Station at 1876-983-2255.