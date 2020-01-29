Police probing shooting death of St Elizabeth farmer

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the murder of a man in Maggotty, St Elizabeth yesterday.

Dead is 48-year-old Lennox Williams, a farmer of Carisbrooke district in the parish.

Reports from the Maggotty police are that Williams was at a shop in his community about 1:30 pm when armed men approached and opened fire hitting him.

He was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The police say they are following strong leads and hope to make an early breakthrough in the case.

In the meantime, they are appealing to people who have information that may assist in finding the assailants to call Crime Stop at 311 or the Maggotty Police Station at 876-368-3991.