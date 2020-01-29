Police probing shooting death of St Elizabeth farmer
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police are now investigating the murder of a man in Maggotty, St Elizabeth yesterday.
Dead is 48-year-old Lennox Williams, a farmer of Carisbrooke district in the parish.
Reports from the Maggotty police are that Williams was at a shop in his community about 1:30 pm when armed men approached and opened fire hitting him.
He was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.
The police say they are following strong leads and hope to make an early breakthrough in the case.
In the meantime, they are appealing to people who have information that may assist in finding the assailants to call Crime Stop at 311 or the Maggotty Police Station at 876-368-3991.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy