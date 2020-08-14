Police probing woman's murder in Linstead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman and the injuring of a man on King Street, Linstead in St Catherine on Friday, August 14.

She has been identified as 58-year-old Millicent Fisher-Gunn, a supervisor of Bottom Banbury, Linstead in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 5:30 am, Fisher-Gunn was sitting in a parked vehicle when a lone gunman approached and opened gunfire hitting her to the upper.

The police said a man that was standing along the roadway was also shot.

Gunn and the injured man were taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead and the man treated and released.