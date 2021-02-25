Police raid illegal party

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted a raid at a party along Slipe Pen Road in Kingston yesterday.

Lawmen said that between the hours of 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, officers conducted the raid at the event where hundreds of people were in attendance.

The promoter was warned for prosecution under the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.

Investigations are ongoing