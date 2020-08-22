Police raid nightclub

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Officers from the Half-Way-Tree police station raided the Las Vegas Nightclub on Chisholm Avenue early this morning. Patrons were taken to the police station for processing and hold.

Up to 1:00 am, some 30 vehicles were still lining Chisholm Avenue as patrons were not permitted to secure their vehicles. Officers suggested they would be transported by wreckers to the municipal impound lot.

Soon after, a truck and SUV left the scene with approximately 40 patrons.