Police receive 64 vehicles under Security Ministry's 'Project Rebuild Overhaul and Construct'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has received an additional 64 Mitsubishi pickup vehicles under the Ministry of National Security's Project Rebuild Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC).

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said at a brief handing over ceremony at the Office of the Commissioner of Police today, that the double cab vehicles will play a critical role in the success of the operation of the JCF by improving their capacity to move quickly and efficiently.

“We are not where we would like to be just yet in addressing crime. However, I'd like to commend the commissioner of police and his team for making significant strides so far, especially by introducing a technology support team for police officers on the ground and the police investigative arm,” Chang said.

A total of 107 motor vehicles valued at approximately $700 million have been handed over to the JCF within the last two months.

According to the ministry, each motor vehicle is retrofitted to comprise a mount for tablets with dash camera functionality, beacon (flashing) lights, siren and public address system, a high intensity portable search light and a first responder's kit.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson said he was pleased to accept the new retrofitted vehicles, “that represent tailored functionality as we continue to be a force for good. We should never be challenged by immobility in responding to citizens' needs and this is a timely contribution as we increase our presence to reassure the nation”.

The objective of P-ROC is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces.