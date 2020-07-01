Police release composite sketch of man wanted in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have released a composite sketch of the suspect in the June 19 murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes who was shot and killed in Reserve district, Trelawny.

According to the police, about 8:30 pm, Geddes was in her bedroom with her daughter when a gunman entered her house and shot her several times when his demands for money were not met. Her daughter was not harmed.

The man is being asked to turn himself into the Falmouth Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) or any police station immediately.

In the meantime, the police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Falmouth CIB at 876-954-3073, Crime Stop at 331 or police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

The police also reminded citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.