Police renew appeal as death toll in motor vehicle crashes increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has re-intensified their warning to the public to adhere to the speed limit, road signs and signals and proper road usage, following six motor vehicle fatalities in the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Anthony Watson of John's Hall, Montego Bay, St James succumbed to his injuries on Monday, February 8 about 9:17 pm, following a motor vehicle collision on Water Crest main road on Thursday, February 4.

Reports are that at 12:50 pm, Watson was among a group travelling to Whitehouse when they made a routine stop and exited the vehicle. The driver of a Toyota motor car attempted to overtake and lost control of the vehicle, hitting Watson before colliding into the rear of a truck. Watson was hospitalised and later succumbed.

Head of the PSTEB, Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie is also renewing his appeal to motorcyclists to wear their helmets and ensure their motor cycles are fit for road use. Therefore, it must be licensed and head lamps and indicators operating properly. This should assist with the reduction of motor vehicle fatalities.

Following a motor cycle collision on Sunday, February 7, about 12:50 pm, where one motorcyclist succumbed upon impact, the second motorcyclist died on Tuesday, February 9 at 11:57 pm. He is 21-year-old Orasho Daley, a farmer of Bronte district in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 12:50 am, both men were driving their motorcycles, in opposite direction along Bogs Main Road in Bluefields, Westmoreland, when they collided into each other. One of the motor cycles was being operated without a head lamp.

In the third incident, 60-year-old Dexton Brown of Crofts Hill, Clarendon succumbed on Tuesday, February 9 about 8:05 pm, from injuries he received following a motor vehicle collision on Crofts Hill main road on Sunday, February 7.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Brown was driving on the mentioned roadway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked motor car. He was hospitalised and later succumbed.

Drivers of public passenger vehicles are being warned to adhere to the Road Code, road signals, as also to desist from unnecessary overtaking and misuse of the road.

In the fourth incident, 50-year-old Ena Whitely of Wickwar district, Huntley in Manchester succumbed to injuries she received in a motor vehicle collision on Old Greenvale main road on Tuesday, February 9. Three other persons were also injured.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm Whitley was a passenger in a motor vehicle when the driver allegedly attempted to overtake a motor truck when he lost control and crashed into a median. The passengers were transported to hospital where Whitley succumbed. The driver fled the scene and is being sought by the police.

Kenrick Hendricks of Tank Road, Cambridge, St James died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along Tank Road in the parish on Tuesday, February 9.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 5:45 pm, Hendricks allegedly ran in the path of a Toyota motor car when he was hit. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since 2021 there have been 42 collisions which have resulted in 47 deaths island wide. January recorded 29 deaths and alarmingly since the February there has been 18 deaths resulting from motor vehicle collisions. Statistics have shown that nine pedestrians have been mowed down, eight drivers of private motor cars and 19 motor cyclists have succumbed following injuries received on motor vehicle collisions. Seventeen people have died in motor vehicle collisions since February 2, the JCF said.

Investigations have shown that the leading cause of road fatalities are excessive speeding and failure to keep left, which accounts for eleven collisions, the JCF added.

Senior Superintendent McKenzie is urging pedestrians and pedal cyclists to face oncoming vehicles when walking on the side of the road, wear light colour clothing at nights, desist from running across busy roadways, walk in single files, always utilise available pedestrian crosswalks, observe traffic light and stop signs and desist from using trucks as tows.