Police renew appeal to find parking lot shooter

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are renewing their appeal for members of the public to share information that can assist investigators to identify and arrest a man who was involved in a shooting incident at a financial institution in Savanna-la-Mar on Friday, July 3.

According to detectives, security camera footage shows the suspect opening gunfire in the parking lot of the financial institution about 3:30 pm, damaging a motor car designated for the manager of the institution. No one was injured.

Anyone who may have information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, police 119, or the nearest police station.