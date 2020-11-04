Police renew appeal to find 27-y-o Andrelle Thompson

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 27-year-old Andrelle Thompson, a software developer of Sydenham Villa, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, October 9.

He is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports are that Thompson was last seen at home about 6:00 pm and has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.