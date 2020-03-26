Police renew call for assistance in finding Thresa Smith
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force today renewed its call for the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Thresa Smith.
According to the police, Thresa who is of Bayshore Park, Kingston 17, has been missing since Monday, March 23.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Thresa was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown slippers. She was carrying a red handbag. All efforts to locate her have thus far proven futile.
Anyone who may have information that can lead to the safe return of Thresa Smith to her family, is asked to call the Harbour View Police at 876- 928-6001, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy