Police renew call for assistance in finding Thresa Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force today renewed its call for the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Thresa Smith.

According to the police, Thresa who is of Bayshore Park, Kingston 17, has been missing since Monday, March 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Thresa was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown slippers. She was carrying a red handbag. All efforts to locate her have thus far proven futile.

Anyone who may have information that can lead to the safe return of Thresa Smith to her family, is asked to call the Harbour View Police at 876- 928-6001, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.