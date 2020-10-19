Police report arrests, seizures, other successes in St Catherine curfew enforcement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say two persons of interest were arrested and more than 300 individuals warned for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Regulations in the St Catherine South Division yesterday.

According to the police, this was as a result of its increased enforcement operations in the division during the hours of the islandwide curfew.

The curfew hours were pushed up for the National Heroes' Day weekend, starting at 3:00 each day.

The police said that between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, roadblocks were mounted on Hellshire main road, Caymanas Bay Road, Dyke Road, and Old Harbour Bay main road in the parish.

The police were supported by the Jamaica Defence Force.

The results of the operation are as follows:

• 443 vehicles were stopped;

• 156 vehicles searched;

• 300 vehicle documents were checked;

• 33 tickets were issued for breaches of the Road Traffic Act;

• Three motor cars and a motorcycle were seized;

• Four persons were detained; and

• Seven offensive weapons and a quarter pound of ganja were seized.

Those detained include two persons who will be questioned with regards to shooting investigations.