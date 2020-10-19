Police report arrests, seizures, other successes in St Catherine curfew enforcement
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say two persons of interest were arrested and more than 300 individuals warned for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Regulations in the St Catherine South Division yesterday.
According to the police, this was as a result of its increased enforcement operations in the division during the hours of the islandwide curfew.
The curfew hours were pushed up for the National Heroes' Day weekend, starting at 3:00 each day.
The police said that between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, roadblocks were mounted on Hellshire main road, Caymanas Bay Road, Dyke Road, and Old Harbour Bay main road in the parish.
The police were supported by the Jamaica Defence Force.
The results of the operation are as follows:
• 443 vehicles were stopped;
• 156 vehicles searched;
• 300 vehicle documents were checked;
• 33 tickets were issued for breaches of the Road Traffic Act;
• Three motor cars and a motorcycle were seized;
• Four persons were detained; and
• Seven offensive weapons and a quarter pound of ganja were seized.
Those detained include two persons who will be questioned with regards to shooting investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy