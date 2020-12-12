Police save truck driver from gunmen on bikes

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A police team that was conducting vehicular checks as an initiative of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Operational Surge for the Christmas season came to the rescue of a delivery truck driver who was being chased by a group of motorcyclists yesterday.

The incident came to an end at the Municipal Boulevard round-a-bout in Portmore, St Catherine. Officers on duty had to quickly jump into action when a truck crashed into four cars and the driver reported that he was being chased by gunmen on motorcycles.

The gunmen, who investigators believe were surprised by the lawmen's presence, then opened gunfire at the police team.

Police said the team restricted their actions due to the high risk situation; however, they managed to return the gunfire and one of the bikers was shot. He has been hospitalised under police guard. No member of the police team was injured.

The police say their probe unearthed evidence that suggested that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the driver of the truck and a single biker.