Police say husband poured gasoline in shop and set it ablaze with wife locked inside
ST ANN, Jamaica - A St Ann husband who allegedly set fire to a shop with his wife inside on Saturday, August 1, killing her, has been charged by St Ann detectives.
He is 36-year-old Crangain Rattray of Seville Heights, Priory in St Ann. He has been charged for murder, assault occasioning grievous bodily arm and arson.
Reports are that about 12:00 am, Rattray had a disagreement with his spouse, allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop. The disagreement reportedly escalated and he allegedly poured gasoline into the shop and set it ablaze with his wife locked inside.
A report was made to the police and Rattray was picked up at home later the same day and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy