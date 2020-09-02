Police say husband poured gasoline in shop and set it ablaze with wife locked inside

ST ANN, Jamaica - A St Ann husband who allegedly set fire to a shop with his wife inside on Saturday, August 1, killing her, has been charged by St Ann detectives.

He is 36-year-old Crangain Rattray of Seville Heights, Priory in St Ann. He has been charged for murder, assault occasioning grievous bodily arm and arson.

Reports are that about 12:00 am, Rattray had a disagreement with his spouse, allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop. The disagreement reportedly escalated and he allegedly poured gasoline into the shop and set it ablaze with his wife locked inside.

A report was made to the police and Rattray was picked up at home later the same day and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.