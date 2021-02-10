Police say illegal gun, ammo found in woman's house at Drax Hall Country Club

ST ANN, Jamaica – The St Ann's Bay Police have arrested and charged 47-year-old Debbie Walters of Drax Hall Country Club in the parish with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a search at her house on December 6, 2020.

Reports from the police are that about 1:30 pm during a search of the home of the accused, a Glock pistol and a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in a shoebox inside a closet. Walters was arrested and later charged.

Her court date is being finalised.