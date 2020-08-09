Police say man confesses to murder, leads them to victim's body

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A court date is being finalised for a man who allegedly confessed to the May 3 killing of 35-year-old Delan Willis otherwise called 'Teflon', a labourer of Paradise Rowe, Montego Bay in St James.

Charged with murder is 34-year-old Elfago Slew, a carpenter of Dam Head district, Gransley Park in St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Willis went missing on Sunday, May 3.

The police said extensive investigations led them to Slew and he was arrested on Saturday, July 4.

The lawmen further reposted that the accused later led them to Willis's decomposing body.

On Monday, July 13 Slew was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and was subsequently charged.