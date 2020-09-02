UPDATE: Police say robbers escaped with an undetermined sum of money

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police said this evening that armed robbers escaped with an "undetermined sum of money" after a holdup at a loans agency at the heart of Junction, south St Elizabeth, this afternoon.

Earlier reports had suggested that the robbery may have been thwarted by the swift arrival of the police who surrounded the building for about two hours.

However, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay of the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told the Jamaica Observer that cash was taken by the robbers who escaped.

Lindsay said two men who were taken from the building and to the nearby Junction police station were being questioned but "were not necessarily robbers", as eyewitnesses had suggested.

"The police are actively continuing their investigations," Lindsay said.

Reports say traffic was brought to a virtual halt and a large crowd gathered after police and soldiers surrounded the site of the incident.

Eventually, two men were taken from the building and taken to the police station shortly after 3:00pm, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the Observer by telephone.