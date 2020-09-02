UPDATE: Police say robbers escaped with an undetermined sum of money
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police said this evening that armed robbers escaped with an "undetermined sum of money" after a holdup at a loans agency at the heart of Junction, south St Elizabeth, this afternoon.
Earlier reports had suggested that the robbery may have been thwarted by the swift arrival of the police who surrounded the building for about two hours.
However, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay of the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told the Jamaica Observer that cash was taken by the robbers who escaped.
Lindsay said two men who were taken from the building and to the nearby Junction police station were being questioned but "were not necessarily robbers", as eyewitnesses had suggested.
"The police are actively continuing their investigations," Lindsay said.
Reports say traffic was brought to a virtual halt and a large crowd gathered after police and soldiers surrounded the site of the incident.
Eventually, two men were taken from the building and taken to the police station shortly after 3:00pm, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the Observer by telephone.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy