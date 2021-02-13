Police say woman fabricated St Ann rape story

ST ANN, Jamaica — One of the reports of rape in this parish that was circulated on social media, sparking concern and fear among many Jamaicans last month, was fabricated, the police say.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, new commanding officer for the St Ann Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Powell, said as officers were advancing their investigation into the rape and abduction in Ocho Rios to apprehend suspects, one of the complainants retracted her statement.

She is now saying that she was neither raped nor abducted, the senior cop revealed.

He is thus urging members of the public to desist from making similar accusations that will spike public concerns, even while encouraging women to remain cautious.

“I want to advise, especially our women… to ensure that when they are in the public domain, they remain alert and aware of their surroundings, and when they travel on public passenger vehicles, they use those that they are acquainted with,” Powell said.

As of January 11, the parish recorded six rape cases.

This followed several reports of rape in and around Ocho Rios in communities like Pineapple, and the Fern Gully area. Some cases also occurred in the bordering St Mary.

Social media reports indicated that several women were abducted in broad daylight on busy streets, when men drove up, pulled them into vehicles, and intimidated them with weapons. They were then driven to unknown locations, as far as Portland, and were raped before being released.

Powell said the police have arrested a prime suspect believed to have been involved in similar offences.

“Our investigation revealed that he was implicated in a few of these incidents and so he was placed on an identification parade and has been positively identified,” he said.

Councillors expressed concern about whether the police will charge the woman for public mischief, and Powell said the police are pursuing all possible angles in the investigation.

Donicka Robinson