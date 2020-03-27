Police say no truth to voice note about Westmoreland lockdown
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are advising the public that there is no truth to a voice note that is currently in circulation in the Westmoreland Police Division about that parish being slated to be quarantined.
According to the police, the voice note is fake.
The police further advised the public not to spread rumours about the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other forms of health related matters by voice note.
The police added that members of the public should be responsible and not create or share false news which can cause unnecessary panic and anxiety in public space.
