Police search for ex-employee in store robbery

ST ANN, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St Ann division seized a firearm with several rounds of ammunition and arrested three men following a robbery in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios, in the parish yesterday.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 8:12 am, the complainant was opening a store when she was approached by a man dressed in a hooded sweater and mask who brandished a firearm and proceeded to rob the store of $6,200 and a camera. The man placed the items in a black bag before leaving.

The complainant raised an alarm and citizens assisted in searching for the man. He was later held by a citizen and identified as Lemar Henry of Palm Hill, Exchange, St Ann, who is an ex-employee of the store. A tussle ensued between Henry and a citizen, who retrieved the black bag, before Henry escaped in a waiting white Nissan AD Wagon. The police were summoned and upon their arrival the black bag was handed over. It was found to contain a Hi-Point Ruger 9mm pistol with five 9mm cartridges, a camera and $6,200.

Investigations led the police team to Exchange Main Road where the Nissan AD Wagon was intercepted with two men aboard. They were arrested and the car seized by the police. Further investigations also led to the arrest of a third suspect.

An operation was later conducted in Farm Hill, Exchange, St Ann where a house, occupied by Henry, was searched and a 9mm cartridge and his employment identification card were found in his suitcase. Henry has not been apprehended.

The police are appealing to anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lemar Henry to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876 -974-2469, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.