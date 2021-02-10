Police seek assistance identifying body dumped in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a male which was found along Ransford Avenue, Kingston 5 last year.

The body is of brown complexion and about five feet six inches.

The police said on Saturday, December 12, 2020 about 8:20 pm, citizens saw a white Probox motor car dump the body of the deceased along the roadway.

The police said the decomposing body was seen face down clad in a green and black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red underpants.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem, the police said.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-926-8184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.