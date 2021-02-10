Police seek assistance identifying body dumped in Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a male which was found along Ransford Avenue, Kingston 5 last year.
The body is of brown complexion and about five feet six inches.
The police said on Saturday, December 12, 2020 about 8:20 pm, citizens saw a white Probox motor car dump the body of the deceased along the roadway.
The police said the decomposing body was seen face down clad in a green and black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red underpants.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem, the police said.
Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-926-8184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy