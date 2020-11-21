Police seek assistance in finding Jacqueline Cunningham

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 53-year-old Jacqueline Cunningham of Flanker, St James, who has been missing since Wednesday, November 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

The police said that Cunningham's mode of dress and time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jacqueline Cunningham is being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police at 876-953-2229, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.