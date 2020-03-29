Police seek assistance in finding Kimani Davis

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 20-year-old Kimani Davis of Pear Hill, St Andrew who has been missing since Thursday, March 26.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 164 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 10:30 am, Davis was last seen at home wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. All efforts to contact him have so far proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimani Davis is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police Station at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.