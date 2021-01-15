Police seek assistance in finding Kristine Grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate 17-year-old Kristine Grant, of Charles Way, Bridgeport St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, January 1, 2021.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

According to the police, Kristine was last seen in the New Haven community. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kristine Grant is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.