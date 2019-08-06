Police seek assistance in identifying east Kingston murder victim
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Elletson Road Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot dead on Potters Row in Kingston 16 today, Tuesday, August 6. Another man was also injured in the attack, the police said.
The body is of dark complexion, which has been altered by skin bleaching, about 173 centimetres long, and appears to be in its late twenties. It was clad in a beige sweater, white jeans and brown Puma shoes.
Reports from the police are that residents heard explosions about 10:30 am and summoned them. Upon their arrival, both men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where the unidentified man was pronounced dead and the injured man admitted in stable condition.
The Elletson Road Police are now appealing to anyone who can assist with their investigations to contact them at 876-928-4200, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
