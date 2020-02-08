Police seek assistance in reuniting Hyacinth Walker with relatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting Hyacinth Walker of a Flinch Crescent address in Kingston with her relatives.

Walker was assisted by residents to the Spanish Town Police Station about 9:45 pm yesterday (February 7).

She was wearing a purple dress, white peak cap and white shoes. She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet tall.

Anyone who may be able to reunite Walker with her relatives is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.