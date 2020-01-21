Police seek help locating missing St Andrew woman

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The police are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in locating 35-year-old Keelia Johnson of Kintyre Road, Kingston 7 who was reported missing on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Johnson is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Johnson was last seen along Gordon Town Road on Wednesday, November 11, last year. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Johnson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.