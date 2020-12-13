Police seek help to identify body of dreadlocked man

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Half-Way-Tree Police are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a man that was found in an open lot on Camp Road, Kingston 5 on October 2.

The body is of dark brown complexion, slim build, and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall. It also had long dreadlocks that were turning grey, as well as a beard.

Reports are that about 3:50 pm, the police were called to the area, where the decomposing body was found. Investigators believe the man may have been homeless and went by the alias 'Oliver'. They are now asking anyone who many know 'Oliver' or his relatives to contact them at 876-926-8185, 876-926-2551 or the police 119 emergency number.