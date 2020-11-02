Police seek public's help in identifying man's body found in Gordon Town
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew North Police Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found in Grove district, Gordon Town, St Andrew on September 22.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 1:45 pm, residents stumbled upon the body in bushes and called the police. On their arrival, the decomposing body was seen clad in a grey shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of blue slippers. The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue pending post mortem.
Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
