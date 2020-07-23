Police seek public's assistance in McDonald murder investigation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance in investigation into the death of 32-year-old Tonia McDonald.

McDonald's body was discovered shortly after 9:00 pm on Monday with the throat slashed and the body partially burnt in a vehicle in a secluded area at Sherwood Forest, Portland.

McDonald is the wife of Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout ' McDonald.

This is the second wife of the businessman to be killed.

In May 2009, his first wife Merlene McDonald was shot dead outside her home at Boundbrook Avenue in the parish.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling 876-993-3183 or 119.