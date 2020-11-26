Police seek public's assistance in finding Clifton Martin

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 48-year-old Clifton Martin otherwise called 'Bagga', of March Pen Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, November 16.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

The police said Martin was last seen at Charles Gordon Market in St James at about 9:00am wearing a purple and white shirt, multi-coloured shorts and a pair of white shoes. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Clifton Martin is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876 978-8452, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.