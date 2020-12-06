Police seek public's assistance in finding Vashtihanna Farquharson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate 15-year-old Vashtihanna Farquharson of Tavern Avenue, Kingston 6 who has been missing since Tuesday, December 1.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

According to the police, Farquharson was last seen at school on Hanover Street, downtown Kingston about 11:00 am, wearing a pink and white blouse, jeans pants and a pair of white slippers.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vashtihanna Farquharson is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.