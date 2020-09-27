Police seek public's assistance in identifying financial institution manager attacker
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly attacked the manager of a financial institution with a gun in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday, July 3.
According to the police, the man whose picture was obtained from security footage, allegedly approached the manager in the parking lot about 3:30 pm, brandished a handgun and opened fire.
The manager was not hurt; however, a motorcar that was in the vicinity was damaged.
Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist them to bring the perpetrator to book to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy