Police seek public's assistance in identifying financial institution manager attacker

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly attacked the manager of a financial institution with a gun in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday, July 3.

According to the police, the man whose picture was obtained from security footage, allegedly approached the manager in the parking lot about 3:30 pm, brandished a handgun and opened fire.

The manager was not hurt; however, a motorcar that was in the vicinity was damaged.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist them to bring the perpetrator to book to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.