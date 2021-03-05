Police seek public's assistance in identifying man's body
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half-Way-Tree police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man that was found along Caledonia Crescent, Kingston 5 on Sunday, January 17.
The police said the body is believed to be in its late 50s', of dark complexion, slim build, about five feet six inches tall. The body was clad in a red Polo shirt with horizontal stripes, blue jeans and bare footed, the police said.
Reports are that about 9:43 am residents stumbled upon the body and summoned the police. On arrival of the lawmen, the body was taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.
Anyone who may be able to identify the deceased is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
