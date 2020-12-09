Police seek public's help to identify dead man
HANOVER, Jamaica— The Hanover police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man believed to be in his late 50s that was found at Old Green Island in the parish on Saturday, October 31.
The police said that about 10:30 am, residents stumbled upon the body and alerted the police.
On their arrival, the decomposing body was seen face down clad in a brown stripe shirt and grey pants.
The body is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem.
Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Lucea CIB at 876-956-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
