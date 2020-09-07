Police seek public's help with multi-million dollar ganja find
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the narcotics division of the police force are appealing to the public for assistance in the seizure on Saturday of approximately 1,960 lbs of ganja with an estimated street value of $7.84 million in Parrottee district, St Elizabeth.
The police said that about 8:30 pm, two vehicles were intercepted during an anti-narcotics operation in the Parrottee area.
One man reportedly ran from one of the vehicles and escaped. The vehicles were searched and several bags with the drug in compressed form found.
The police said a further search of the area uncovered a boat with fuel and an additional quantity of the drug.
The driver of the other vehicle was held, however his name is being withheld pending a formal interview in the presence of his attorney, the cops have said.
The detectives said anyone with information relating to the find is asked to contact them at 876-923-5729, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
