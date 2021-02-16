Police seek suspect in chopping death of Clarendon woman

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have identified the 61-year-old woman who was chopped to death in Clarendon yesterday as Sharon Cole, a caregiver of McDonald district in Crooked River, in the parish.

Lawmen are now searching for the suspect in the killing.

According to the police, Cole reportedly got into an argument with a man about 5:10 pm. It is said that the argument escalated and the man used a machete to chop her several times all over her body. She was rushed to hospital, however, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police have not named the suspect, but are urging him to turn himself in.

The lawmen are also appealing to residents to share any information that could lead to his arrest and charge by calling them at 876-987-2244, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.