Police seek vital witness for court

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Hunts Bay Police in St Andrew are seeking the public's assistance in locating a witness who is needed for a case currently before the court.

She is Shanika Bantan of Crescent Road, Kingston 13, who is vital to a case in the Home Circuit Court.

Bantan, or anyone knowing her whereabouts, is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.