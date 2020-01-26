Police seeking driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Barnett Street police are appealing to the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car that was involved in a fatal crash on Barnett Street, Montego Bay, yesterday to turn himself in immediately.

Reports are that about 3:00 am, the man was driving northerly along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a building.

One of the four occupants of the vehicle, 27-year-old Javion Peterkin of McCatty Street in the parish, died on the spot, while the others were transported to hospital. Two of them are said to be in serious condition.

The police said that while investigations will continue, they are appealing to the driver to do the right thing and turn himself in.

The police are also asking persons who may have information that can assist them to contact 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.