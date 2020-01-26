Police seeking driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Barnett Street police are appealing to the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car that was involved in a fatal crash on Barnett Street, Montego Bay, yesterday to turn himself in immediately.
Reports are that about 3:00 am, the man was driving northerly along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a building.
One of the four occupants of the vehicle, 27-year-old Javion Peterkin of McCatty Street in the parish, died on the spot, while the others were transported to hospital. Two of them are said to be in serious condition.
The police said that while investigations will continue, they are appealing to the driver to do the right thing and turn himself in.
The police are also asking persons who may have information that can assist them to contact 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy