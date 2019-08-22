Police seeking man who disarmed Cross Roads cop
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are now seeking a man who allegedly attacked, injured and disarmed a policeman of his service firearm at the Cross Roads Police Station today, Thursday, August 22.
According to the police, the man, a security guard who goes by the name Romario Kevin Abrahams, is armed and believed to be dangerous.
Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that Abrahams went to the station about 1:00 pm to give a statement and submit a medical report in a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. While being assisted he reportedly attacked and disarmed the police officer and quickly made his escape.
The police are now urging Abrahams to immediately turn himself in to the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, anyone who may be able to assist the police in locating him is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Cross Roads Police at 876-926-6657, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy