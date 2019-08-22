Police seeking man who disarmed Cross Roads cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are now seeking a man who allegedly attacked, injured and disarmed a policeman of his service firearm at the Cross Roads Police Station today, Thursday, August 22.

According to the police, the man, a security guard who goes by the name Romario Kevin Abrahams, is armed and believed to be dangerous.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that Abrahams went to the station about 1:00 pm to give a statement and submit a medical report in a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. While being assisted he reportedly attacked and disarmed the police officer and quickly made his escape.

The police are now urging Abrahams to immediately turn himself in to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, anyone who may be able to assist the police in locating him is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Cross Roads Police at 876-926-6657, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.