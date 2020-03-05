Police seeking public's assistance in finding boys with gun in viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in finding four boys playing with a gun in a video being circulated on various social media platforms.

In the video, the boys are seen gleefully brandishing the firearm.

The police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 876-591-5671, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Additionally, the police said the individuals in the video are being urged to turn themselves in to the nearest police station immediately, in the company of their parents and attorneys.

“We have received the video footage and we are very concerned. We have commenced investigations into the matter, using available technology. However, we are appealing to the persons who may have information about their identity to come forward,” Senior Superintendent of Police and head of the Corporate Communications Unit Stephanie Lindsay said.