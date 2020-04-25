Police seeking to reunite elderly man with family

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police officers assigned to the Kingston Public Hospital Command Post are seeking the public's assistance to locate the relatives of 81-year-old Leo Gallimore of Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew.

Gallimore told police that he has relatives in St Mary.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Gallimore with his relatives is being asked to contact the KPH Command Post at 876-922-0210-9, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.